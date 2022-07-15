Assam : Nearly 161 Cases Of Human Trafficking Registered In 2021 

NET Web Desk

Nearly 161 cases of human trafficking were registered in Assam during 2021, 123 traffickers were held, and 279 victims, including 110 minors, were rescued.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on women & child safety-related issues on Thursday, the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Assam – A.Y.V. Krishna noted about the concerned information.

The ADGP, CID discussed about creation of special cells for women in 11 districts alongwith the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), as part of a multi-agency approach for providing legal, psychological, and counselling services to women victims.

In this regard, the Assam government had recently signed an MoU with TISS.

“Special juvenile police units are now active in all districts, each with a child welfare officer in a police station and led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)/Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),” – noted the official.

Meanwhile, women help desks are functional across 320 police stations, and exclusive training programmes for more than 1330 police officers have also been conducted by CID in the last two years.

“A Sishu Mitra Resource Center has also been formed in partnership with UNICEF, and anti-human trafficking units have been set up in all districts,” he added.

The Assam DGP – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reaffirmed that the state police is determined and committed to combat crimes against women and children.

During the occasion, a “Handbook for Investigating Officers of Crimes against Women and Children” was also unveiled by the dignitaries. It aimed to supervise officials; thereby improving the quality of investigation.