COVI-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 119 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 1067 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 119 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.24%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1067. While, a total of 2,30,348 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 588 samples were tested on July 14, 2022, out of which 67 samples belonged to males, while 52 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,575. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 119 positive cases.