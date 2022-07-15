COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Reports 43 Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 222 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 43 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,835.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest no of cases at 14; followed by eight in Namsai district, seven in Lohit, and 4 each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Subansiri district.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 222 active cases, while 64,317 patients have recuperated from the disease so far. A total of 12,77,972 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19, Jampa added.