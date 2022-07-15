COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 707 New Cases – Highest In Past 5 Months; 11.55% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 707 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike recorded in past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,28,616.

The daily positivity rate rose to 11.55 per cent after 6,123 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Two deaths, one each from Darrang and Kamrup Metro Districts were reported during the past 24 hours; thereby pushing the death toll to 6645. While, 1347 COVID-positive patients have died in the state due to other reasons since April, 2020, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases currently stands at 3150, while 139 patients were discharged during the day. Jorhat reported the highest number of 93 cases, followed by 69 in Kamrup Metro, 67 in Dibrugarh and 58 in Goalpara.

A total of 7,17,472 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far and the recovery rate is 98.47 per cent.