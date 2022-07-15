COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 14 New Cases – Highest Since April 24; Active Caseload Stands At 61 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 14 fresh new COVID-19 cases – the highest surge since April 24, pushing the tally to 35,592.

Six cases were detected in Dimapur district, five in Kohima, two in Longleng and one in Zunheboto district.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 763, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours. Nagaland now has 61 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,271 people have recuperated from the disease, the official said.

Altogether 4,75,585 samples have been tested in the state so far. Around 18,42,008 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday; informed an health official.