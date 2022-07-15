First Consignment Of Assam Lemon For Export To UK; Dispatched From Baksa 

NET Web Desk

The first consignment of nearly 600 kgs of ‘Assam Lemons’, as part of an export commitment to the United Kingdom (UK) has been dispatched from Baksa on July 15.

Exported by the Nilachal Agro Producer Company Limited, this initiative has been supported by the Deputy Commissioner Office & District Agriculture Office, Baksa.

These lemons are being delivered to Guwahati from where these will be sent to Delhi, where these will be repacked and sent to London. It has been promoted under the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing (Assam) and supported by Indian Society of Agribusiness Professionals & APEDA.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news. “Happy to share that the first consignment of Assam lemon for export to UK has been dispatched from Baksa. About 600kg of lemons have been sent as part of an export commitment by the producer at the rate of ₹30 per kg for about 80 tonnes over the next 2 months from Gati, Salbari.” – he wrote.

“The lemons are being delivered to Guwahati from where these will be sent to Delhi where these will be repacked and sent to London.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that APEDA – a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting the export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products.

It provides assistance to the exporters under various components of its schemes such as Infrastructure Development, Quality Development and Market Development. In addition, APEDA also conducts international Buyer Seller Meets(BSM), Virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural & processed food products.