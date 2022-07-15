IIM-Shillong, ‘Alba Graduate Business School Of Greece’ Inks MoU; For Exchange Programmes & Research Initiatives 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alba Graduate Business School of Greece for a host of exchange programmes and collaborations.

Both the institutes will work together on teacher and student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and other academic and scientific endeavours; as informed by an official.

The Director of IIM-Shillong – DP Goyal and Alba Graduate Business School’s dean – Kostas Axarloglou signed the agreement.

“We look forward to developing the most reliable policies and strategies to successfully achieve the goals in the dynamic environment,” Goyal said.

Both the institutions will work to develop workable managerial and technological solutions, he said.

Alba is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). This commission is authorized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).