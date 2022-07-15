JD-U’s Manipur Unit Releases List Of Its 79 Executive Members 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has released the list of its 79 executive members; including – 11 office bearers, six sitting legislators, a former president and 61 active members.

This order which has been made effective from July 11 for the year 2022-25; mentioned that the 79 members were appointed in exercise of the powers conferred by Article XIII, clause 4 of the party’s constitution by its central leaders.

The six legislators named as executive members include – Kh Joykisan of Thangmeiband assembly constituency; Ngursanglur Sanate of Tipaimukh (ST) assembly constituency; Md Abdul Nasir of Lilong assembly constituency; Md Achab Uddin of Jiribam assembly constituency; Lallian Mang Khaute of Churachandpur assembly constituency and Th Arunkumar Singh of Wangkhei assembly constituency.