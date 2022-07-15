Manipur CM Launches “COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav”; Effort To Improve Uptake Of Booster Doses Between 18-59 Age Group 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today launched the “COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav” – a ‘Jan Abhiyaan’ which aims to provide free precautionary doses of COVID vaccines to 18 years & above for 75 days, with effect from July 15, 2022 and culminating on September 30, 2022.

He was accompanied by Ministers – S Ranjan Singh and L Sushindro Meitei.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “Launched the “Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav” along with Hon’ble Ministers Shri S Ranjan Singh and Hon’ble Minister Shri L Sushindro Meitei today. Now, the Govt will provide free vaccination of precautionary dose of covid vaccine to the 18 years & above for 75 days, starting today.”

“We are immensely thankful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for this gift to people of the nation on this 75th year of India’s independence, which is being observed as #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the central government on Wednesday announced that as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India’s Independence, the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be administered free to all above 18 years of age.

Data shows that only around 1 per cent of the eligible adults in this age group, excluding healthcare and frontline workers, have taken their third paid shot at private vaccination centres. Therefore, this move is likely to improve the off-take of booster doses in the 18-59 age group.