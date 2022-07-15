Manipur Government Intends To Construct Industrial Estates; Minister – Nemcha Kipgen Assessed Site In Noney   

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry in Manipur – Nemcha Kipgen has assessed the site for construction of Industrial Estate at Duidaipang Stream in Noney district on Thursday.

According to reports, the visit was solely linked with the state administration’s ongoing campaign to set-up industrial estates across all districts, for resolving the unemployment issue.

The minister was accompanied by the Chairman of Hill Area Committee – Dinganglung (Dipu) Gangmei, and departmental officials.

Addressing the mediapersons, Kipgen noted that once functional, these estates will play a crucial role in transforming the industrial sector across the northeastern state.

Additionally, the entrepreneurs will largely contribute on the state’s economy and the rate of job generation will rise, thereby reducing the issue of unemployment.

“The Industrial Estate will serve as a hub to support the development of numerous industries, produce goods and items locally, and foster a climate that is conducive to entrepreneurship,” – added Kipgen.