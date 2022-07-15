Manipur Police Launches GPS-Enabled ‘Patrol Watch’ Mobile Application; Supervising Real-Time Deployment Of Personnel

NET Web Desk

The Director General of Police, Manipur – P Doungel unveiled the Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled location tracking mobile application ‘Patrol Watch’ to enable Superintendent of Police (SP) and gazetted police officers of the district to supervise real-time deployment of police personnel.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tourist Police Bishnupur’ was also launched for providing security and police service to tourists visiting the district, particularly at Maibam Lotpa War Memorial/Peace Museum, Sendra, Keibul Lamjao National Park and INA Moirang.

A Tourist Police Bishnupur Helpline Number +91 8798907141 was also launched by the DGP to assist the tourists; informed an official statement.