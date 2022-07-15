Manipur : Transporters’ Body Stages Indefinite Blockade On Goods ‘Illegally Imported’ From Myanmar 

NET Web Desk

An umbrella body of transporters’ associations based along Mizoram’s Champhai District has staged an indefinite-embargo against commodities ‘illegally imported’ from Myanmar.

The uproar particularly draws attention to the crackdown against areca-nuts smuggling through the neighbouring country.

The ongoing demonstration entered its third day on Friday. It began just a few days after volunteers in Mizoram’s Mamit district set on fire roughly 300 sacks of illegal areca nuts.

According to a leader of Champhai District – Lirther Inzawmkhawm Pawl (CDLIP), the strike commenced on Wednesday across all regions in Champhai district.

It aimed to mark protest against the partial policy of preventing the transportation of only Burmese areca nuts among all goods being brought into the country illegally from Myanmar.

He claimed that practically all products, including fruits and vegetables from Myanmar, are brought into Mizoram illegally.

“The CDLIP considers the crackdown on isolated areca nuts amid all smuggled items to be an unfair and unreasonable strategy. It is perceived as an insult and an attempt to undermine one of the Champhai people’s primary sources of income,” he said.

Besides, the association has urged the state administration and citizens to permit them to transport those areca nut bags, which have already been stored across various godowns in the Champhai district, to their final locations.

The major goal of the strike is to ensure that all commodities from Myanmar enter the state through legitimate means, added the leader.