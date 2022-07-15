Meghalaya : Makeshift Gallery Collapses During SPL Match, Three Injured; Prompt Inquiry Demanded  

NET Web Desk

Atleast three people are claimed to have sustained minor injuries, after a makeshift gallery collapsed during a Shillong Premier League (SPL) match between Mawlai SC and Ryntih FC at Third Ground, Polo Shillong on Thursday.

The bamboo-made accommodating local audiences, collapsed when the supporters of Mawlai SC were celebrating the club’s first goal in the 45th minutes. Ryntih FC was trounced 5-0 by Mawlai SC.

All these three injured were discharged after delivering first aid.

According to the General Secretary of SSA – SS Rapthap, at the beginning of the game, the spectators were advised to exercise greater caution and to remain seated because the gallery was temporary.

This gallery had the capacity to accommodate 200 people. While 1,000 people showed-up for the match. It was a relief that nobody was seriously injured, he said.

However, the match was not disrupted by the incident.

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) held the state administration, accountable for the incident. It demanded prompt investigation into the matter and sought compensation for treating the injured persons.

As per the Vice-President of FKJGP – Kitboklang Nongphlang, the government’s lack of concern in ensuring quality work was reflected in the collapse of the Assembly dome, the gallery and fissures on several buildings.