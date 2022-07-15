Mizoram : Health Minister – Dr R. Lalthangliana Holds Virtual Meeting With District Officials; Discusses About ‘COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health & Welfare Minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today held a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers and District Information & Public Relations Officers of all districts to discuss on ‘Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’ due from July 15 to 30th September, 2022.

During the meeting, the Health Minister highlighted the importance given by the central government in inoculation of the precautionary doses; and therefore, urged all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and District Immunization Officers (DIOs) to encourage citizens to take free precautionary vaccine at government vaccination centres.

He further added that COVID-positive patients need not go to the hospital; and can stay in a home isolation for five days. But those with co-morbidities, low SPO2, diarrhea and breathing difficulties should immediately be taken to a hospital.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of reactivating Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) in all districts, so that any patients admitted to a hospital who are later found to be COVID positive can be transferred right away to such centres.