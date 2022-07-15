Mizoram Police Cautions Against Cyber-Frauds 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Police re-cautions the public against the various cyber frauds and crimes with the following Modus Operandi prevalent in the state.

According to an official statement, recently the state has witnessed sudden surge in impersonation of senior Government Officials even Cabinet Ministers/Elected Representatives etc. of the State through WhatsApp.

“These scammers using photographs/profiles of high ranking officials and individuals as well as various other dignitaries, initiate conversations with Government employees/private individuals pretending/impersonating and making various excuses with request for money and/or to ask them to purchase items/gifts online for them,” – informs the statement.

Therefore, the Mizoram Police has urged the citizens to be “aware of this type of scam and to exercise extreme caution, when conversing with unknown numbers on WhatsApp. Such instances may also be reported to web portal cyber-crime.gov.in and/or on toll free Cyber Helpline No. 1030.”