Northeast To Play Pivotal Role In Transforming India Into Frontline Nation : Union Minister – Jitendra Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister – Jitendra Singh asserted that northeast and other hilly regions will play pivotal role in transforming India into a frontline nation globally.

Addressing a rally in Kishtwar virtually, he urged the populace to inspire youths to take full use of the startup opportunities in the aroma mission, purple revolution, and lavender cultivation, which has already gained traction in the neighbouring town of Bhaderwah, and is viewed as an unexplored source of income.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said that areas like Jammu and Kashmir, north-eastern states and other hilly states suffered on many counts during the last 60-65 years, due to myopic policies of the successive central governments.

“But soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the north eastern region, J&K and other backward regions at par with the more developed regions of the country,” he said.

Singh remarked that areas with unexplored potential like Kishtwar, north-east and other hilly regions will play a pivotal role in the next 25 years of India’s journey and these regions, rather than the saturated states, will propel India as a frontline nation in the world, when it celebrates 100th year of independence in 2047, according to a Union Personnel Ministry statement.

He said that Kishtwar will become north India’s major power hub generating nearly 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects.