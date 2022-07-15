NPF Serves As Guardian Body Of Nagas; Incorporating Its Rich History : NPF President

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Naga People’s Front – Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu today asserted that NPF cannot be compared with any other political parties, as the party solely came into being with its uniqueness and history for the Naga people.

Speaking on the induction programme of new office bearers of NPF 8th Western Angami A/C, Dr. Shürhozelie noted that unlike other political parties that came into existence to contest election and fight for power but the birth of NPF have different story, the NPF was given birth in the Naga soil during the heaviest bloodshed was going on.

He termed that NPF is the only political party that is acting as a guardian body of the Naga people and the party will remain with the same aims and objectives till the Naga political problems is solved.

The NPF President also claimed that NPF does not envision for power and money but to bring peace and justice and raise the voice of the Naga people. Therefore, he said that NPF is not a mere political party but a party with a purpose for the Naga people.

The President also highlighted that several new political parties came to Nagaland for election but all fade away because it does not have any root, NPF has come across every thick and thin and faced all weathers but the party still stand strong for, it is deeply rooted with the Naga society, he added.

Dr. Shürhozelie also maintained that NPF that signifies the identity of the Naga people will always stand to safeguard the regional interest of the Naga people and to carry forward the aspiration of the Naga people for the early resolution of the vexed Naga political problem which have honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

Urging the new team of 8th Western Angami A/C, the President said that they should work as leader of the Naga people with their best of abilities and expressed his positivity that the new team will carry forward the aspiration of the people.

The new President of the A/C, Makole Suosahie in his speech has asserted to work with full faith with the leadership of the party and said that, 8th Western Angami being the bastion of the regional party will give their best to bring back the winning NPF candidate in the coming election.

Earlier, the programme was chaired by Vira Lhousa, Working president of Kohima Division, invocation prayer by Suosahie Sachü, CEC Member, introduction of Search Committee report and pledge was given by Kruzakie Kelio, Senior Vice President and convenor, Search Committee Kohima Division while vote of thanks was pronounced by Neiko Lhousa, Central General Secretary.