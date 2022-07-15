Press Club Of Sikkim To Celebrate Its ’20th Foundation Day’ On July 17 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) is gearing-up to celebrate its ’20th Foundation Day’ in a grand manner on July 17 at Manan Kendra; which will be attended by the Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) as its chief guest.

Senior Journalist Bhim Rawat to be conferred with the prestigious ‘Kanchanjungha Kalam Puraskar’ and Journalist Sujal Pradhan to be conferred with the ‘Lagansheel Yuva Patrakar Award’ by the Press Club of Sikkim.

Besides, the Veteran Journalist – Sukhbir Blone will also be felicitated, during the occasion; informed the President of PCS – Shekhar Khawas. Both the awards will be handed over by the CM.

It was also informed that the CM will unveil the second edition of PCS’s magazine ”Samvahak”. Besides, the founder members of PCS will also be felicitated.

Cultural performances will also be performed by the members of PCS; and PCS is the apex media organization of Sikkim, which was formed in the year 2002 to strengthen the democracy in the Himalayan state.