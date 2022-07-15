Sikkim Launches ‘COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’ – Nationwide Inoculation Drive

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In line with nationwide inoculation drive, Sikkim also launched the “COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav” – a ‘Jan Abhiyaan’ which aims to provide free precautionary doses of COVID vaccines to 18 years & above for 75 days, with effect from July 15, 2022 and culminating on September 30, 2022.

It was officially launched today at the Thakurbari Mandir.

The 75-days inoculation drive has been planned to synchronize with the celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. All persons aged 18 years and above who have completed 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose are eligible for the Precautionary Dose.

The Councilor of Upper M.G. Marg Ward – Sandeep Malu, and Councilor of Tibet Road & Kazi Road ward – Diki Lhamu Lepcha, launched the COVID Vaccination drive at the premises of Thakurbari, Gangtok today.

It was also attended by the State Immunization Officer-cum-Additional Director of Health Department – Dr. Tshering Doma; State Information Education Communication Bureau Team and the staffs of Urban Primary Health Centre, Gangtok.

The free vaccination drive will continue for the next 75 days in all Government COVID Vaccination Centres across the state.

Its worthy to note that the central government recently announced that as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India’s Independence, the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be administered free to all above 18 years of age.

Data shows that only around 1 per cent of the eligible adults in this age group, excluding healthcare and frontline workers, have taken their third paid shot at private vaccination centres. Therefore, this move is likely to improve the off-take of booster doses in the 18-59 age group.