Tripura : Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Polls; BJP Leader – Dilip Ghosh Kicks-Off Training Camp To Strengthen Booths 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2022 : Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday started a state-level organizational training camp in strengthening the party’s booth-level preparedness as seven months are left to go for the general assembly election in 2023.

BJP national vice-president and Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh arrived in Agartala on Friday morning to attend the ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan Prasikshan’- a booth strengthening drive at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in the state’s capital city.

The camp is being attended by the Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and union minister of state for social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik along with MLAs, ministers and senior party leaders from all the 60 assembly constituencies across the state.

After his arrival at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Friday, Ghosh told reporters “In view of the organizational works going on across the state ahead of assembly elections in 2023, I have come here to take part in a meeting of MLAs and MPs. Apart from this, I will personally meet with former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and present CM Dr Manik Saha. Moreover, I will also chair a meeting with the councillors, who won in the urban local bodies’ election.”

Being asked about a message for the people of Tripura, the Bengal’s MP said “The way people are changing the face of the bodies at each level and supporting the government, I appeal to them to support the BJP like they have done till now. Modi is with us. Modi hain toh mumkin hain (If Modi is there, everything is possible). The developments that took place in Tripura, was never earlier and it had been possible only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We hope that in the coming days, people will be with Modi and the thoughts of people will succeed.”