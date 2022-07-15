Tripura Government Intends To Open 240 New ‘Anganwadi Kendras’; Including 22 In BRU Resettlement Areas 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2022 : Tripura government took decision to open 240 new Anganwadi Kendras including 22 in the rehabilitated areas where Internally Displaced Bru People (IDBPs) from Mizoram were resettled across the state.

Announcing the decisions of cabinet meeting held on July 12 last, Nath in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday evening said that the council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha decided to open 240 new Anganwadi Kendras in various Gram Panchayats, ADC villages under different blocks throughout the state.

These Anganwadi Kendras will be opened under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) of the Social Welfare and Social Education department. At present, there are 9,911 Anganwadi Kendras functioning in the state under 56 Integrated Child Development Schemes, he added.

Citing the break-up of new Anganwadi Kendras, Nath said “31 Kendras to be opened each in West Tripura, South Tripura and Khowai districts, 37 in Gomati district, 27 in Dhalai district, 25 in Sepahijala district, 22 in Unakoti district and 14 in North Tripura district. Moreover, a total of 22 Anganwadi Kendras will be opened in places where Bru migrants from Mizoram has been resettled in different districts of Tripura.