Tripura : TIDC Disbursed Loans Worth Of Rs 1.99 Crores; After Formation Of BJP-IPFT Coalition Government 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 15, 2022 : Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Limited disbursed loan of Rs 1 crore 98 lakhs 70 thousand among 41 beneficiaries after the formation of BJP-led coalition government in three financial years while the public sector undertaking (PSU) has failed to provide loans to the beneficiaries for the last one fiscal year.

Although shortly after the BJP-IPFT took charge of the government in 2018, the highest 20 number of beneficiaries were provided a loan amount of Rs 76,30,000. However, in the consecutive year (2019-2020) the number of beneficiaries reduced to lowest with seven beneficiaries receiving Rs 1,02,80,000. Similarly, in the 2020-2021 financial year, TIDCL provided a loan amount of Rs. 19,60,000 to 14 beneficiaries to set up their business or buy commercial vehicles. Altogether, the TIDCL has provided a loan of rupees one crore ninety eight lakhs and seventy thousand to a total of 41 beneficiaries to set up industries or start a business in the last three fiscal years.

In a written reply to an RTI activist, the TIDCL has said that the loan was provided to 41 beneficiaries out of which six beneficiaries have set up MSME industries under SWS Scheme and 35 beneficiaries have taken loan under SRTO Scheme (service industry) for purchase of Auto-Rickshaws.

With the support of the loan amount, industries like two numbers of packaged drinking water industries, Agar Oil and Agar chips factory, three numbers of industries for Areca nut leaf bowl, plates were set up. While 35 beneficiaries took loan to set up the service industry under SRTO Scheme for purchase of Auto rickshaws, the RTI reply informed.

However, during last four years total recovery was only rupees forty nine lakhs seventy one thousand five hundred and sixty three from these 41 nos of units. This amount includes, rupees one crore forty eight lakhs thirty nine thousand eight hundred and forty during the 2018-19 financial year. Rupees one crore fifty eight lakhs thirty four thousand and fifty eight during 2019-20 financial year. Rupees ninety six lakhs twelve thousand and sixty seven in 2020-21 financial year and rupees sixty nine lakhs seventy eight thousand seven hundred and seventy six during 2021-22 financial year.

The TIDC has said that they demand notice from the beneficiaries for repayment of loan amount and a regular recovery campaign is being conducted. On the sidelines, notice to guarantor, letters to DDO of guarantors were issued for deduction from salary. The loan cases are also being referred to TPDR Court for recovery, settlement of loan under TPDR Act. The letters issued to loanee under section 30 and 29 of SFC Act for takeover of defaulting units.