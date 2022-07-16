Assam Floods : Financial Aid Worth Of Rs 1000 Will Be Provided To Over 1 Lakh Students; Announces CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that financial assistance worth of Rs 1000 each has been provided to more than 1 lakh student beneficiaries from the CM’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

This noble move has been undertaken to provide relief to students, affected during recent floods in the northeastern state.

According to an official statement, the state administration has already transferred Rs 10.15 Crores to 1,01,539 students. Meanwhile, the state administration has also decided to provide assistance of Rs 3,800 each to 1,89,752 flood-affected households, while returning from relief-camps.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of ₹1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM’s Relief Fund. It’s our sincere commitment to stand by the students during this tough time.”

In order to minimize the hardships of flood-stricken citizens, the Assam Government have undertaken several notable measures, including – Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of persons who succumbed, due to the ongoing deluge.

An assessment has also been made by the Education Department to provide additional textbooks to flood-affected students by August 15; It will be done on fully-damaged, partially-damaged and washed-away houses to provide compensation; Steps will also be undertaken for rebuilding damaged infrastructure by September 30.

Assam has faced unprecedented floods this year, affecting over 89 lakh people. Our Govt has been pro-active since the very beginning to ensure relief & rehabilitation. We’ve made unwavering efforts to reach affected families & extend all necessary help in a systematic way. pic.twitter.com/joR1ql8qiD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2022

We are working methodically with full dedication to extend all possible support to flood-affected families and restore normalcy at the earliest. We are grateful to Govt of India for its constant support and generous disbursement of funds to run our entire operation. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2022

Although the flood situation further improved on Friday, over 2,10,746 people continued to suffer from the deluge; as reported by the news agency PTI on Friday.

One person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).