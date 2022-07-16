Assam Registered 23 Fatalities, Due To ‘Japanese Encephalitis’ Since April 2022 

NET Web Desk

Although the flood situation in Assam has been improving, but the authorities have now expressed concern about the sudden upsurge in cases of water and vector-borne diseases – particularly the ‘Japanese Encephalitis’ along the flood-affected regions.

Japanese encephalitis, a viral brain ailment spread by mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the serious issue in the state.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam, 23 people have died in the state since April due to the infection caused by the virus – Flavivirus which has the tendency to infect both humans as well as animals.

In the last 24 hours, four people – two each from the flood-hit Morigaon and Nalbari districts, have died in the state due to the infection, pushing the toll to 23.

The report further informs that at least 16 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis were detected in the state during the last 24 hours. So far, 160 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected across the state.

All the district administrations have been directed to establish a district rapid response team, and initiate necessary precautions against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

In the last four years, JE and AES have claimed 1,069 lives in the state; informed the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. In 2018, 277 people in the state lost their lives to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), while 514 people died in 2019, 147 died in 2020, and 131 in 2021.