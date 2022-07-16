Build Robust Environment To Facilitate Entrepreneurship With Administration : Nagaland CS – J Alam

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Chief Secretary – J. Alam today emphasized on the importance of snapping human interface and build an environment aiming to facilitate the entrepreneurial link of citizens with the state administration.

“There is a need to cut down on human interface and create an environment which will improve the citizen’s ease of doing business with the Government,” – he asserted.

Addressing the Departmental review meeting of the Transport Department in Kohima, Alam noted that offices must should go online, be citizen-friendly, facilitate the cashless transaction, reduce the waiting period and create a robust system to deliver better and efficient governance without compromising on any regulatory requirements adding that it will also ease the process of office functioning and bring transparency.

He further instructed the Transport Department to coordinate with the IT&C department and work towards achieving these goals.

The issue of vehicles plying without registration number plates was also raised and the department was asked to strictly enforce the legal provisions in this regard.

J Alam further added that proper signage which is easily visible to the drivers should be put on all the roads across the state for improving road safety.

While appreciating the revenue generated by the department, Alam stressed on the importance of online payment gateway at the earliest to ease transactions and avoid inconvenience to the service users.

The Motor Vehicles Department in its presentation gave a brief overview of the Department’s administrative setup, activities, visions, and ongoing projects.

This review meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary & Finance Commissioner, Principal Secretary IT&C, and other senior officers of the Transport Department.