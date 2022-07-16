COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 41 New Cases; Contract-Tracing Begins From Today 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 41 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,835.

Keeping in view of the sudden upsurge in cases, the state administration is gearing-up to start contact-tracing from today. With the fresh cases, the caseload has risen to 64,876 on Saturday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest no of cases at 12; followed by 11 from Namsai district, four from Leparada, three from Lower Dibang Valley and two each in Anjaw, Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 241 active cases, while 64,339 patients have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the recovery rate to 99.17%.

A total of 12,78,198 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 226 on Friday, Jampa said.