COVID-19 Update : Sikkim Logs 114 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 39,876 

The northeastern state of Sikkim today registered 114 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 39,876. While, the positivity rate stands at 24 per cent, as 467 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The death toll remained unchanged at 460, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Out of 467 samples tested, East Sikkim district recorded the highest number of cases at 64; followed by 31 in South Sikkim, 15 in West Sikkim and four in North Sikkim.

The tiny Himalayan state has been registering a steady upsurge in fresh infections, this week. It had recorded 68 cases on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday and 87 on Friday.

It currently have 489 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,159 people have recovered from the disease and 768 have migrated to other states so far.