Eviction Drive Initiated Against Unlawful Structures Built Near ‘Nagaland Assembly Secretariat’ In Kohima  

NET Web Desk

The Kohima District Administration in collaboration with the state police officials today conducted a massive eviction drive against structures unlawfully built within the government land at Nagaland Assembly Secretariat.

An order for initiating the eviction drive was issued by the Kohima Deputy Commissioner – Shanavas C; who urged residents to immediately vacate the area.

However, failure to comply with the order, led the District Administration to undertake the drastic step.

Based on the same, the Magistrate Kohima Sadar along with SDO (C) and police security demolished three structures and sealed 1 house which were illegally occupied in government lands at Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Secretariat, Kohima.

This eviction drive commenced today at around 8:30 AM, under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sadar – Chombenthung Ezung and SDO (Hq) – Nockpai Konyak.

“This land belongs to Nagaland Legislative Assembly. So we have received reports from the Revenue Officer (RO) office, and accordingly the DC Kohima detailed us as magistrate to evict the persons and illegal occupants,” – asserted Ezung.

“Two corrugated structures were dismantled by an earth mover and two buildings were sealed. The illegal occupants were also evicted,” he added.