Financial Crisis In Meghalaya; Demonstrates Failure Of Ruling Administration : Former CM – Mukul Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The ruling Meghalaya government’s repeated justification for its inability to pay or boost salaries is the dire status of the state’s exchequer. However, past administrations always ensured that worthy teachers received hike in compensation, despite financial constraints; informed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader & former Chief Minister – Mukul Sangma.

Addressing the mediapersons today, Sangma noted that “financial limitations have existed and will continue to exist. It will always exist, whether it is in Meghalaya government or any other state, including the centre, but we need to focus on the subject of justice.”

“Justice for the residents of this state. And for this reason, despite the limitations in years, we chose to boost the remuneration of teachers by 100% over the course of eight years,” – he asserted.

He slammed the Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma for referring to ad-hoc schools as private institutions.

According to the former CM, they are appropriately referred as government-aided schools, established by communities along the concerned regions, where there is no government school.

The community organization first seek approval from the state administration, which supports them in accordance with a government policy.

The opposition leader also criticized the administration for delaying the salary of employees, claiming that this shows how disorganized the ruling government is.

“There are delays for individuals receiving pension support, disability payments, etc.” – he continued.

“This demonstrates the importance that the current government’s leaders place on the matter, indicating that their priorities are certainly misdirected, which is a matter of concern,” added Sangma.