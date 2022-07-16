Manipur Landslide : One More Body Recovered; Death Toll Rises To 55 

NET Web Desk

The death toll at the landslide-ravaged site in Manipur’s Noney District rose to 55, after the recovery of 1 more body on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as a civilian, engaged in railway construction work under Venkata Sai Construction – a railway agency deployed at the site.

Meanwhile, 18 persons were rescued alive, 55 dead bodies have been recovered from the landslide debris so far, while 6 people are still missing.

The Water Resource and Relief & Disaster Management Minister – Awangbow Newmai, who have been continuously monitoring and supervising the concerted efforts from ground zero of the landslide-ravaged site in Noney, recently mentioned that the rescue operations will continue until all the victims were recovered.

Its worthy to note that this massive landslide had struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh earlier referred the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur”.

“Bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts. A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building.

Besides, the landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.