Meghalaya : FKJGP Strongly Condemns Move To Relocate Harijans At Upper Mawprem  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government’s move to relocate 342 families from Sweeper Colony at Shillong to a region, adjacent to TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem has drawn a resounding condemnation from the Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP) Mawprem Circle.

According to a statement, the President of FKJGP Mawprem Circle – Reginald Thabah noted that the area where the families will be shifted is already congested and overpopulated.

“Due to the area’s diverse population, it is well-renowned for all manner of vices and antisocial activities. The decision to relocate the Harijans from Sweeper Colony would lead to more issues,” Thabah said.

“We will mobilize public support and fight against such a move, if the administration ignores our call. Any consequences must be entirely the responsibility of the government,” asserted Thabah.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya government has prepared a blueprint deciding to allocate 3 acres of land near the TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem in Shillong. This decision has been undertaken to construct multi-storied apartments for accommodating Harijans currently residing at Sweeper Colony in Them Ïew Mawlong.