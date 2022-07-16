Mizoram : Agriculture Minister Inspects Progress Of Bio Control Laboratory; Project To Mitigate Impacts Of FAW Outbreak  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Minister of Mizoram – C. Lalrinsanga today visited the ongoing construction of the Bio Control Laboratory at Lengpui.

Sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), the project is been constructed with a loan worth of Rs 2.73 Crores.

The Minister who just landed today at Lengpui airport, after attending the ‘National Conference of Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers’ at Bengaluru, directly went to the site for assessing its progress.

During his visit, Lalrinsanga highlighted that the Bio-laboratory will produce Biopesticides which will help in the production of agricultural produce; thus avoiding the harmful effects of chemical pesticides.

The Minister also stated that the bio laboratory will produce a Biopesticide to control Fall Army Worm (FAW), which is currently invading the maize farmers in the state.

C. Lalrinsanga also informed that a partnership will soon be undertaken with the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources under ICAR for the Bio Control Laboratory.