Nagaland : Plantation Drive Initiated At Far-Flung ‘Chokla Village’ In Noklak District 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Shamator Noklak Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 7 Sector Assam Rifles/HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) today conducted a plantation drive at the far-flung Chokla Village in Nagaland’s Noklak district.

During this plantation drive, Gaon Burah – Mr Shanjiu & Govt Middle School teacher – Miss Lanlow addressed the students and stressed on the importance of plants in human life, as well as the negative impacts of deforestation, which results into global warming.

Students took keen interest in plantation drive and have learnt the importance of reviving nature. During this drive, over 100 saplings were planted by teachers, students and soldiers of Chokla post, 14 Assam Rifles.

Following the plantation drive, a pledge was undertaken to take responsibility of these saplings, till they survive and refreshments were distributed to all the students of Government Middle School, Chokla Village.

The concerned initiative aims to develop a sense of responsibility among students towards nature. However, the local populace conveyed their sincere gratitude to the paramilitary troop for displaying utmost concern.