NIRF Ranking 2022 : Check Top Institutions From Northeast India 

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship - Dharmendra Pradhan during the release of 'India Rankings 2022'

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship – Dharmendra Pradhan released the India Rankings 2022 on Friday, which marks commendable achievements for educational institutions from Northeast India.

According to the rankings, Gauhati University and Tezpur University from Assam, North Eastern Hill University from Meghalaya and Mizoram University attained 36th, 59th, 66th and 78th positions among the ‘Universities’ listed from across the nation.

While, the sole college from Northeast – Pachhunga University College from Mizoram has attained 45th ranking among the ‘colleges’ of India.

In case of research institutions, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar in Assam have been placed in 50th ranking.

Similarly, in case of ‘Engineering’, 9 institutions found its place. This incorporates of – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati and National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Silchar both from Assam attaining 7th and 38th position respectively. NIT-Meghalaya and NIT-Agartala, Tripura has been placed in 60th and 80th ranking respectively. NIT-Manipur in 108th position and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati in Assam at 112th position. Assam’s Tezpur University and NIT-Arunachal Pradesh attained 123rd and 171st positions respectively. NIT-Sikkim has been placed in 173rd position.

In case of management, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong has been marked under 26th position. While, Assam’s National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Guwahati and Dibrugarh University attained 13th and 47th position respectively.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Manipur have been placed in 46th position. National Law University and Judicial Academy in Assam’s Kamrup have attained 24th position, while Sikkim Government Law College in Burtuk have attained 28th position.

Overall, IIT-Guwahati, Gauhati University, NIT-Silchar, Tezpur University all from Assam have attained 8th, 64th, 76th and 90th positions respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan noted that a robust and objective framework for assessment, accreditation and ranking will play a major role in enhancing quality in the higher education ecosystem.

The Minister further remarked that “we are moving towards creating a knowledge-based economy which is innovation-led and technology-driven. Our higher educational institutions have to play a key role in making India a leading global innovation and digital economy and making quality education affordable and accessible for the bottom of the pyramid population.”

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched in November 2015 by the Ministry of Education identifies 5 broad categories of parameters – Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; Perception.