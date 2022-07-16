Sikkim : Famed ‘Rankey Mela 2022’ Unfolds With Traditional Fervour & Gaiety  

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the ’75th years of Indian independence’ based on theme – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the famed and recreational ‘Rankey Mela 2022’ festival was inaugurated today at Central Park in Sikkim’s Namchi District.

A two-days long festival, the occasion is been celebrated with much vigour and enthusiasm, amidst local sports, such as – pillow fight, tug of war and other events.

Organized by the Rankey Mela Celebration Committee alongside District Administrative Centre, Tourism and Sports Department and Travel Agents Association of Sikkim; this celebration incorporates of several agro-vegetable exhibition, traditional food plaza, rural games and sports, burning of the Rankey effigy traditional cultural programs, among others.

Additionally, display of organic vegetables, flower stalls has been established by various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs).

Different departmental stalls of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Tourism, Indian Himalayan Center for Adventure & Eco Tourism (IHCAE) Chemchey, Namchi Smart City Limited, Agriculture and Horticulture departments has also been put up at the bazaar premises.

Meanwhile, the finals of some of these sports activities will be played tomorrow, i.e. on July 17 which is also the concluding day of the mela.

The winners and runners up will receive trophies and certificates from the Rankey Mela organizing committee.