Tripura Government Intends To Retain ‘Retired Specialist Doctors’ In Service : CM Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 16, 2022 : Tripura government is planning to bring back the retired specialist doctors in service on the basis of fixed pay in order to revamp the healthcare delivery system across the state, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday.

He claimed that they have gathered an immeasurable experience during their long period of service in the state’s Health and Family Welfare department. In the healthcare delivery system, their presence will be a boon for the government as well as the shortage of specialist doctors can be met.

Two primary-level healthcare institutions- new Primary Health Centre with 10 beds located in Motinagar and also inaugurated the new building of Boxanagar Community Health Centre with 30 beds at Boxanagar under Sepahijala district were inaugurated on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at the Boxaagar Samar Memorial Auditorium ground, Dr Saha said “We are thinking to re-appoint the retired specialist doctors to fill up the vacancies primarily and the issue is under consideration. Moreover, new windows of opportunities for the junior doctors to be opened definitely by amending the Tripura Health Services very soon. Aiming to help these junior doctors for pursuing specialist and super-specialist degrees after the pioneering amendment is being done.”

Urging the healthcare workers and patients to develop a strong healthcare system in Tripura, the oral and maxillofacial surgeon turned politician reiterated “The healthcare delivery system can never develop with inaugurating new buildings and setting up of new infrastructures only. The health system can be different with active participation of healthcare workers and patients’ support.”

Appealing the people to trust doctors posted in healthcare institutions in their respective areas, the Chief Minister said, “During an emergency situation, denizens have the prodigious tendency to visit an urban health facility, but it is not a wise decision in all cases. Coming under pressure from locals, doctors had to refer patients, who could be undergoing treatment in a rural healthcare institution. The doctors are here to help the patients and all of them are equally qualified and good performers in their respective disciplines.”

Admitting the fact that the system has some drawbacks, Dr Saha said “We are well aware of some flaws. Patients arriving in healthcare institutions seeking treatment must get a kind attitude from the healthcare workers and doctors. As our aim is to develop everything, all should work in the same essence.” He also said “The number of COVID cases are increasing again, wearing of masks has been made mandatory and following COVID appropriate behaviour. Masks usage had become almost the same as the wearing of helmets. If the motorcycle rider doesn’t wear a helmet, he or she will have to pay fines and similarly, if you don’t wear a mask, or else a penalty has to be given.”

During the inauguration on this day, Chief Minister was accompanied by Health Director Dr. Radha Debbarma, Sepahijala District Magistrate Vishwasree B, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Supriya Das Dutta, State Haj Committee Chairman Jasim Uddin, social worker Debabrata Bhattacharjee and many others while the local CPIM MLA and former minister Sahid Choudhury was not present.