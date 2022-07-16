Vineet Bagaria Suicide Case : Assam Police Arrests Sister Of Accused – Baidullah Khan On Extortion Charges 

NET Web Desk

The Dibrugarh Police today apprehended the sister of accused Baidullah Khan – Saira Begum on suspicion of extortion for allegedly forcing a woman to sell one of her kidneys.

Baidullah Khan is one of the three accused, involved with the suicide case of noted Assam-based animal rights activist – Vineet Bagaria.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Meenu Begum had actually borrowed money from Baidullah’s father – Abdula Khan – a private money lender.

However, when she failed to re-pay the amount, Saira allegedly threatened Meenu and her family of facing through dire consequences and even physically assaulted them. Meenu had no options, but to sell one of her kidneys to clear the debt.

The victim further claimed of borrowing a sum of Rs 1 lakh from Abdula Khan at an exorbitant interest rate. She was informed that the due amount had reached Rs 3.5 lakhs and therefore was asked to pay back the requisite amount.

On the basis of an FIR filed by Meenu on Saturday, Dibrugarh police arrested Saira Begum and booked her under sections 341/387/294/506/34 IPC r/w section 14(z) Assam Micro Finance Institution (Regulation of Money Lending) Act, 2020 r/w section 19 (d) of the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

Its worthy to note that the well-known animal activist from Assam – Vineet Bagaria was recently found dead at his residence in Dibrugarh, located at Shanti Mandir Road. Vineet’s family members found him unconscious at his room and took him to hospital, where doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead’.

Recently, the Dibrugarh district administration demolished Baidullah Khan’s Dibrugarh residence terming it ‘illegal’ and ‘unauthorized’.