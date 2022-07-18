Arunachal Pradesh : Two Students From Assam’s Dibrugarh University; Drowns In Siang River 

NET Web Desk

Two students of Dibrugarh University in Assam drowned in the Siang River at Raneghat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat.

According to reports, five students went to the Siang River at Raneghat in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred when they were taking bath in the river.

Although, three of them managed to reach the shore, but the whereabouts of two others are yet to be ascertained.

Rescue teams from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are initiating relentless efforts to locate the missing students.

The two missing Dibrugarh University students have been identified as – Prasiddha Handique and Subhadeep Paul.

Prasiddha – a resident of Chiring Chapori in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, is a final semester student of PGDCA (Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications). Whereas, Subhadeep, hailing from Gohpur, is a BCA (Bachelor in Computer Application) sixth semester student in Dibrugarh University.