Assam Governor Launches ‘U-Report’ – Digital Tool For Community Participation, Reporting Authorities About Cyberbullying 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Monday stressed the importance of youths safeguarding themselves in online spaces and understanding their rights.

He lauded the efforts of different agencies, including United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), for raising awareness among youths about risks of cyberspace and how to report to the authorities about cyberbullying.

He was speaking at the launch of U-Report for Suraksha campaign, an interactive digital tool that aims to increase awareness among young people on cyberbullying and corporal punishment, and the redressal mechanisms.

Once a U-Reporter has followed @UReportIndia on Twitter or liked U-Report India Facebook Page, quizzes and alerts are sent through direct message, and replies are gathered in real-time on this website.

Results and concepts are disseminated to the young people’s community and decision-makers.

So far, U-Report India has addressed topics like – health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, youth unemployment, HIV/AIDS, and disease outbreaks.

The Assam governor urged young people to join U-Report, take the quiz, pledge to spread awareness, and report against any type of violence and abuse.

“I will direct all vice-chancellors to inform students about U-Report and ask them to participate. Similarly, I encourage all volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Bharat Scouts and Guides, and National Cadet Corps to join this endeavour,” Mukhi said.

The governor praised UNICEF, NSS, the Assam State Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), and WAY Foundation for their efforts to ensure that the challenges faced by Assam’s youths are resolved.

Stressing the role of media in creating awareness about key social developmental issues, Samudra Gupta Kashyap, State Information Commissioner, urged everyone to take this tool to the youth of the state so that a change can be brought about.

UNICEF will share the outcome of the U-Report with the ASCPCR to strengthen their public awareness campaign, ‘Suraksha’. The outcome will also be shared with the Assam Police, the Department of Social Justice, the Government of Assam, and civil society.

With the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 5, 10 and 16 focusing on child protection, young people can play a crucial role in helping achieve targets by spreading awareness and monitoring the situation on ground.

In order to ensure a sustained conversation and engagement on protection, the Regional Office of NSS NE will be using an updated Annual Calendar including activities focusing on child protection.