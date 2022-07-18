Manipur Governor – La Ganesan Sworn-In As Acting Governor Of West Bengal 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today was sworn-in as the acting Governor of West Bengal at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

This development comes after former Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated as the NDA-led vice president candidate.

He was administered the oath-of-office by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court – Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak from Tamil Nadu; Ganesan was appointed as Manipur Governor in 2021 after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Najma Heptulla on August 10.

Ganesan was a RSS Pracharak before being appointed as the general secretary of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. He worked in the party in several capacities at the national and state levels.

Besides, the dignitary has also represented Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has also congratulated the Governor. “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Governor of Manipur Shri La. Ganesan Ji on being given the additional charge as Governor of West Bengal. My best wishes for your new endeavour.” – he wrote.

Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Governor of Manipur Shri La. Ganesan Ji on being given the additional charge as Governor of West Bengal. My best wishes for your new endeavour. pic.twitter.com/Ram8kYUFkC — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 18, 2022

Its worthy to note that Jagdeep Dhankhar today filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; National BJP President – JP Nadda; Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh; Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah; Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways – Nitin Gadkari; and other BJP leaders.