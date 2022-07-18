Meghalaya CM Expects ‘Cross-Voting’ From Opposition TMC Party; In Favour Of NDA Presidential Candidate – Draupadi Murmu 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that he anticipates for cross-voting from opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators in the state, in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu.

“All legislators of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will vote-in-favour of Murmu. Due to prior commitments outside the state, two legislators from the coalition won’t be participating in the election process,” informed Sangma.

The other alliance partners include – United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’ Democratic Party, BJP and independents.

There are five suspended Congress legislators who haven’t made up their minds about whom to support.

TMC state president and veteran legislator – Charles Pyngrope noted that there was no possibility of any ‘cross voting’.

“We have made our stand very clear and there will be no cross-voting from our side,” remarked Pynrope, in reference to his party’s decision of supporting the opposition candidate – Yashwant Sinha, who, however, has not visited the state.