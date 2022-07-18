Meghalaya : SSA Teachers To Begin Indefinite Stir From Today; Against Government’s Failure To Address Grievances 

NET Web Desk

In opposition against the Meghalaya Government’s alleged disregard towards addressing the grievances of teachers and ambulance workers, two diverse groups will launch its indefinite stir from today, i.e. July 18.

The Meghalaya Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan School Association (MSSASA) will begin their indefinite sit-in demonstration to compel the administration in acceding to their long-standing demands.

According to the President of MSSASA – Aristotle Rymbai, the faculties will commence the stir from 11:30 AM near the Additional Secretariat Parking Lot.

Its worthy to note that the All Meghalaya SSA Teachers Association (AMSSATA) and All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSATA) have temporarily halted their protest, which commenced on July 15 along the same location.

The MSSASA has set forth 4 demands, including the release of five months’ pay (February and March of 2021-2022 and April, May and June for 2022-23); salary enhancement for all 12,451 SSA teachers; Increased budget support; and the consolidation of all existing SSA teachers from the State Implementation Society to the education department.

Whereas, employees of the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) ceased work from today, marking protest against the government’s failure to terminate the contract with the company.

The protest which commenced from 4 AM; intensified after the administration failed to pay heed to their demands. Earlier, the employees gave a 72-hour deadline, but the health department did not invite the leaders for negotiations on the subject; thereby forcing them to continue the uproar.

The union had met the Joint Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), who assured that another round of meeting will again be held on Monday.

However, the union believes that NHM is insufficient to meet the demands of the workforce.