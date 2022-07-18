Healthcare Advancement! Mizoram’s First Heart Surgery Successfully Conducted At Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

For the first time in the history of Mizoram, a Coronary Artery By-pass Graft (CABG) Surgery was successfully completed at Trinity Hospital, Aizawl on a 59 year old male, High Risk Cardiac patient.

Dr Rahul Chandola, a Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon (CTVS) and his team- Dr. O.P. Sinha (Cardiac Surgeon), Dr. Jitendra Chauhan (Cardiac Anaesthetist), Dr. Avinash (Perfusionist) and nurses from Delhi- successfully operated on the patient on July 16, 2022.

A team of two medical personnel from Trinity hospital were also present during the operation.

“Three the arteries supplying blood to the patient’s heart have been blocked, which brings down his heart function to only 25%. The operation has been successful and the patient is currently recuperating at the ICU of the hospital,” – asserted Dr. Chandola.

He also remarked that his team will constantly monitor the patient’s progress and will not leave Aizawl until he is fully recovered.

The Director of Trinity Hospital – Dr. Lalrintluanga Jahau shared, “We are really grateful that our dream of operating a heart patient in Mizoram has become successful. The hospital has been preparing for such operations; and we have also installed a Cardio Thoracic Laboratory and important equipments for a heart bypass surgery like Heart-Lung Machine, Inter Aortic Pump and Cardiac Anesthesia Workstation.”

“We are hoping that the cost of a surgery here in the State will be much cheaper for the patient,” – he added.

Dr. Lalrintluanga Jahau also expressed gratitude towards the Civil Hospital, Synod Hospital and Zoram Medical College Blood Banks for their kind and generous contribution of blood required by the heart patient.

Dr. Chandola and his team also operated on two other patients on July 17. According to Trinity Hospital, the team will keep on visiting on a regular basis.