Mizoram : NHM Employees Call-Off Indefinite Stir, Government Assures To Initiate Actions on Long-Standing Demands 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The National Health Mission Employees Union Mizoram (NEUM) – a union representing over 2,000 contractual employees – has called-off their indefinite strike; resuming work from today, after Office Bearers from Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), playing the role of mediator, informed the Union that the Government will take immediate favourable actions on their demands.

The CYMA has informed the Union that Minister of DP&AR, Tawnluia has agreed to publish the findings of the study group assessing problems faced by the employees.

State health minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana has also assured the mediators that the NHM employees have been paid till May and that their June salary is under process.

He further added that the show cause notice issued to the employees under the Mizoram Essential Service Maintenance Act, 1990 hjas been revoked.

Mizoram NHM Mission Director Dr. Eric Zomawia has served a show cause notice to National Health Mission Employees Union Mizoram (NEUM) on July 16, after employees took mass leave from July 11-13, followed by an indefinite strike since July 14.