Nagaland : Awareness Video Launched On Ill-Effects Of ‘Single-Use Plastics’ 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima – Shanavas C, IAS today launched a video on ill effects of ‘Single Use Plastics (SUP)’ at his office chamber in Kohima.

Launching the video, Shanavas said the decision of coming up with the video for public awareness was taken in the last District Task Force meeting held on 11th July 2022. He said that the video was about the importance of banning the SUP and the harmful effects of plastics towards the environment.

The awareness clips were made in three languages i.e. English, Nagamese and Tenyidie with its content contributed by Kohima Municipal Council (KMC), Zub Zub India and Keep Our City Clean.

The DC also informed that Kohima DTF will be requiring the LED screen of Smart City Kohima, Pollution Control Board and IPR to display the awareness clips, which will be also made available in various social media platforms.

He hoped that through the awareness clips, the message will be clear and the citizens of Kohima district will co-operate with the DTF in banning the SUP in the district. Shanavas further stated that with the launching of the awareness clips as its first step, the DTF will be taking up its plans and activities as follow up action in due course of time.