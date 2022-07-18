Nagaland : Suspected Heroin Worth Of 143 Gms Confiscated From Kohima; 2 Held  

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Nagaland Police of Narcotic Cell, PHQ, acting on a tipoff, recently intercepted a Guwahati-bound vehicle B/R No. AS01AX-4348 (Ford Figo), which was coming from Lilong Village under Thoubal District, Manipur, at National Highway-2, Kohima.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 11 (eleven) soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 143 grams, which were concealed inside the tripod chamber in the running board of the vehicle.

The suspected contraband items were duly seized and two occupants of the vehicle namely (I) Md. Maniqur Rahman (25 years), S/O-Md. Abdur Rahim, and (2) Md. Warish (25 years), S/O- Sahidun Bibi, both residents of Lilong village, Thoubal, Manipur were arrested.

A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No.05/2022 U/S 21 (c)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.