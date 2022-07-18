Sikkim Cop Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues In New Delhi; Surrenders  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Three soldiers of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), namely – LNK Pintso Namgyal Bhutia, CT/IR Indra Lal Chettri, and CT/IR Dhan Hang Subba were shot dead by LNK Prabin Rai ‘B’ at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant in New Delhi’s Rohini area.

The accused has surrendered before the law and is currently under police custody. Initially the incident caused the death of 2 of the personnel & one was injured. However, the third IRB personnel was pronounced “brought dead” by the doctors.

The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) through his official Facebook page commented, expressed shock, and sent condolences to the families of deceased.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police (DGP), Sikkim – Sudhakar Rao also ”expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.”

He also informed that the matter is being investigated by Delhi Police. ADGP Coordination Mr Sridhar Rao and Commandant IRB based in Delhi are at the spot and coordinating with Delhi Police.

ADGP Armed Police & Training – Mr Avichal is leaving for Delhi tomorrow from Gangtok. The Commandant will conduct an inquiry immediately.