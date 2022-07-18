Tripura Ranks Top Under ‘Special Category’ For NFSA Implementation 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 18, 2022 : Tripura has topped the ranking among special category states and union territories while acquiring the fifth position in the entire country for implementation of the National Food Security Act. The index score is 0.788.

Recently the Ministry of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Government of India has released the National Food Security Act Index 2022 based on the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Targeted Public Distribution System (TDPS) across states and Union Territories across the country.

Tripura ranks first among special category states and union territories and fifth in the country in this index. This news has been informed by the Department of Food, Population and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Tripura.

Its worthy to note that under the National Food Security Act 2013, 50 percent of the population in urban areas and 75 percent in rural areas of the country have been provided with food security through the public distribution system.