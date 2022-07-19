Arunachal Pradesh : Chakma Students’ Body Urges CM Khandu To Reject AAPSU’s Demands 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU), an apex body of Chakma students from Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister – Pema Khandu to reject the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU)’s ultimatum to the government, claiming that Robin Chakma’s accusations and the issuing of the residence certificate were totally unfounded.

The APSU had alleged that Diyun EAC issued residential proof certificates (RPC) to over 500 Chakmas and Hajongs in the Diyun administrative division.

The Chakma students’ body urged CM Khandu to extend full support to the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Diyun – S Roy and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Changlang – Sunny Singh, from the onslaught of the AAPSU, while initiating official duties affecting the Chakmas and Hajongs of the state.

The AAPSU on Monday demanded certain actions against specific authorities relating to the Chakmas and Hajongs after visiting the EAC office at Diyun and gave 15 days ultimatum to the Chief Minister on undertaking actions.

According to the President of APCSU – Rup Singh Chakma, “Nowhere in India, a students’ organisation or any non-state entity can visit the offices of the State government or the Government of India offices and videograph the meetings with the officials as claimed by the AAPSU leaders. This is a blot on Arunachal Pradesh. The State government of Arunachal Pradesh should therefore direct the EAC of Diyun and DC of Changlang to initiate necessary legal proceedings if there were any instance of illegal trespass or obstruction in the discharge of official duties by the EAC, Diyun and his staff.”

“The Chakmas and Hajongs are born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh and it is their motherland too. The Chakmas and Hajongs are citizens of India recognised by the various judgments of the constitutional courts and they have been casting their votes. The time has come for the AAPSU to accept the reality and bring an end to the discrimination against the Chakmas and Hajongs,” – Chakma further added.

Besides, the body also requested Khandu to deal with AAPSU’s threats of a state-wide strike from August 2, 2022, if their demands are not met as per the law and implement the Supreme Court judgments on granting of citizenship to the migrants of 1964-1969 period.