‘Aspire Meghalaya’ – Pivotal Instrument Of Change For Youth Development Agenda : Meghalaya CM 

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today interacted with the students of ‘Aspire Meghalaya’ in Tura.

A flagship programme initiated by the state administration, this endeavour is a pivotal instrument of change for the youth development agenda in Meghalaya.

“The initiative places youth engagement, talent identification & career aspirations at the heart of the Youth Policy, & augments existing education frameworks within the state,” – he stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Meaningful interactions with students of our @AspireMeghalaya program in Tura where I also witnessed some great talents of Garo Hills region today. Aspire Meghalaya encompasses our empowerment initiatives for our Youth & will impact over 10,000 young people”

Sponsored by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, this effort aims to engage over 60,000 youths through the Meghalaya Youth Survey 2022 and impact over 10,000 youths in Soft Skills, Life Skills and Career Preparedness Training.

It intends to offer opportunities for talent identification that will highlight unexplored talents and performance arts potential among the state’s youth population.